TCM Film Festival returns to Hollywood with Spielberg, more

FILE - Steven Spielberg appears at the 94th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Los Angeles on March 7, 2022. The TCM Film Festival returns this week in Hollywood, kicking off Thursday with the help of Spielberg, who will be on hand to celebrate the 40th anniversary of “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial.” (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 2:08 PM, Apr 18, 2022
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Classic film lovers know the importance of a grand entrance and the folks at Turner Classic Movies are pulling out all the stops for the return of the TCM Film Festival this week in Hollywood.

After two years of virtual editions because of the pandemic, the festival kicks off Thursday with the help of Steven Spielberg, who will be on hand to celebrate the 40th anniversary of “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial.”

He and stars Drew Barrymore, Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace and Robert MacNaughton will gather at the TCL Chinese Theatre for a discussion with TCM host Ben Mankiewicz before the new IMAX restoration of the 1982 film screens.

