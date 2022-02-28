Things to Do in Kern County: Shakespeare, Ballet and John Mulaney

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — If you're looking for some arts and entertainment this week or in the near future there's plenty going on in the community.

Get ready for "Shakespeare Unmasked: Celebrating Shakespeare's Women." It's an evening celebrating the dynamic women in Shakespeare. Plus, it's during Women's History Month. It's all part of the Cal State Bakersfield Theater-fest.

There will be scenes and dialogue all taken from Shakespeare's work, including some familiar characters like Lady Macbeth, Joan of Arc, and Juliet.

It's happening at the Dore Theater on campus on March 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th. The first three shows start at 7:30 p.m. and the final show is a Sunday matinee. General admission is $12.

The Bakersfield City Ballet is returning to the Historic Fox Theater with their presentation "Ethereal Visions." It features classical and contemporary ballet accompanied by a live string quartet. And it's happening on Friday, March 11th at 7 p.m.

If you're interested in going, those tickets are on sale now online and at the Fox Theater box office.

The Kern County Museum is set to unveil the brand new "Bakersfield Sound" exhibit in just a few weeks. The exhibit features over 100 artists that contributed to the famous Bakersfield Sound, as well as featuring costumes and instruments that shaped our history.

It's happening on March 20th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. There will be live music, food, and wine. All for the regular cost of admission.

Plus, the Historic Fox Theater is hosting John Mulaney's "From Scratch" tour. He's set to perform his stand-up show Tuesday at 7 p.m. Tickets for the show are on sale now, but going fast.

Note that it is a cell phone-free event and is meant for adult audiences.