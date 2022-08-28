TSA's cutest canine contest crowned a new winner named Eebbers

(KERO) — In honor national dog day, the Transportation Security Administration is introducing the world to its cutest canine.

The agency held it's 'TSA 2022 cutest canine' contest, and the 11-year old, vizsla-labarador mix named Eebers won! He is one of the passenger screening canines at the Minneapolis Saint Paul international airport.

He can usually be seen with his handler screening travelers and their belongings for explosives at security checkpoints. But that is not all, he has also worked security at big events like the Super Bowl and the Special Olympics world games.

Eebbers has worked at the airport for nearly a decade and is actually the last canine born into the TSA's puppy program that is still working for the agency.