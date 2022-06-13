Watch
United Arab Emirates bans Pixar's 'Lightyear' from showing

Emirates Lightyear
Pixar/AP
FILE - This image released by Disney/Pixar shows character Buzz Lightyear, voiced by Chris Evans, left, and Alisha Hawthorne, voiced by Uzo Aduba, in a scene from the animated film "Lightyear," releasing June 17. The United Arab Emirates on Monday, June 13, 2022, banned the upcoming Pixar animated feature “Lightyear" from showing in movie theaters amid reports that the film includes a kiss between two female characters. (Disney/Pixar via AP, File)
Emirates Lightyear
Posted at 11:03 AM, Jun 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-13 14:03:18-04

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates has banned the upcoming Pixar animated feature “Lightyear” from showing in movie theaters after its inclusion of a kiss between two lesbian characters.

The UAE — which is home to Abu Dhabi and Dubai — announced on Monday through its Media Regulatory Office of the country’s Ministry of Youth and Culture that the film would not be opening in the country this Thursday.

It didn't elaborate.

The movie features actor Chris Evans voicing the inspiration for the Buzz Lightyear action figure from the “Toy Story” films.

It includes a female character voiced by actress Uzo Aduba kissing her female partner.

