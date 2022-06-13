United Arab Emirates bans Pixar's 'Lightyear' from showing

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates has banned the upcoming Pixar animated feature “Lightyear” from showing in movie theaters after its inclusion of a kiss between two lesbian characters.

The UAE — which is home to Abu Dhabi and Dubai — announced on Monday through its Media Regulatory Office of the country’s Ministry of Youth and Culture that the film would not be opening in the country this Thursday.

It didn't elaborate.

The movie features actor Chris Evans voicing the inspiration for the Buzz Lightyear action figure from the “Toy Story” films.

It includes a female character voiced by actress Uzo Aduba kissing her female partner.