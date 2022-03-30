Watch
Wanda Sykes on Smith slapping Rock: 'It was sickening'

Michael Rozman/AP
In this Tuesday, March 29, 2022, photo released by Warner Bros., Wanda Sykes is seen during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif. Fresh off hosting the 94th Academy Awards, Sykes made an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Tuesday to air Thursday, April 7. She talked about the confrontation between Will Smith and Chris Rock. (Michael Rozman/Warner Bros. via AP)
Posted at 2:56 PM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 17:56:47-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Wanda Sykes said she felt physically ill after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock across the face at the Oscars.

And she’s angry Smith was permitted to stay and collect his award.

Sykes co-hosted the Oscars on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre with Amy Schumer and Regina Hall.

Sykes told Ellen DeGeneres in an interview to air April 7 that she missed the confrontation live as she walked between her trailer and the theater after a costume change.

But once she saw video, she said she was physically ill and, in her words, "a little traumatized by it.”

