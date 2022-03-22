'West Side Story' star Rachel Zegler not invited to Oscars

Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" is nominated for seven Academy Awards, including best picture, director, and supporting actress for Ariana DeBose.

Yet the musical movie star will not be among those attending Sunday's ceremony.

Rachel Zegler, the 20-year-old who plays Maria, posted that she tried to go, but "it doesn't seem to be happening" and will be rooting for "West Side Story" from her couch.

The post drew a lot of attention since many couldn't fathom why the lead of a best picture nominee wouldn't have been invited to the ceremony or asked to present an award.

According to the Associated Press, nominees receive tickets as well as presenters.

Zegler, who was not nominated for an Oscar, did win a Golden Globe for best actress in a motion picture comedy or musical.

The 20-year-old's next starring role will be as Snow White, which she is currently filming in London, the news outlet reported.

Some critics have wondered why The Walt Disney Co., which owns ABC, wouldn’t want her there.

According to the AP, others voiced that this was a missed opportunity to have a rising young Latina star represented at the show.

Several Hollywood stars, including Alec Baldwin, have offered to buy Zegler tickets to the show.

The Oscars will air live Sunday on ABC, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.