Exciting news for 80s kids: Rainbow Brite dolls are back!

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Calling all ’80s kids! If you have fond memories of playing with a Rainbow Brite doll, we have some very exciting — and colorful — news.

In celebration of the 40th anniversary of the iconic toy, The Loyal Subjects toy brand has teamed up with Hallmark to re-launch a line of Rainbow Brite dolls.

The new line of dolls feature the same bright colors as the original toys and are for ages 3 and up. The collection ranges from a 5.5-inch Rainbow Brite fashion doll to an 18-inch talking doll and 3-inch collectible figures.

$17.99 at Amazon

The collaboration between the toy brand and Hallmark was announced in April 2023 with an original launch date of fall 2023. While the full collection does not appear to be available just yet, two dolls are currently available on Amazon for pre-order, with shipping scheduled for March 25, 2024.

MORE: 34 toys you’ll totally remember if you were a kid in the ’80s

Created by Hallmark in 1984, the Rainbow Brite franchise included a television show and movie, along with dolls and other merchandise. Take a look at the two dolls you can pre-order on Amazon now:

The Loyal Subjects Rainbow Brite 12-inch Plush Doll

$19.99 at Amazon

First up, The Loyal Subjects Rainbow Brite 12-inch Plush Doll has a pre-order price guarantee of $19.99. The doll features Rainbow Brite’s iconic yarn hair, a plush body and a colorful outfit.

Weighing just one pound, the doll comes in a box with a 40th-anniversary label and includes a sticker sheet.

The Loyal Subjects Rainbow Brite 5.5-inch Fashion Doll

$17.99 at Amazon

For a smaller option, The Loyal Subjects Rainbow Brite 5.5-inch Fashion Doll is priced at $17.99.

The doll is fully poseable for interactive play and comes with seven stickers, plus four surprise accessories that may include things like a comb, purse or lunchbox.

MORE:11 old toys that are worth way more than you think

The Loyal Subjects Strawberry Shortcake 5.5-inch Fashion Doll

$17.99 at Amazon

If you were more into Strawberry Shortcake as a child, the brand also has a new 5.5-inch Strawberry Shortcake Fashion Doll scheduled to ship on March 25.

Priced at $17.99, the doll is poseable and, of course, has strawberry-scented hair. It comes with 10 stickers and four accessories like animal friends, cake and a fruit basket.

You can shop all of The Loyal Subjects toy merchandise on Amazon, and be sure to keep an eye out for the rest of the Rainbow Brite collection.

Exciting news for 80s kids: Rainbow Brite dolls are back! originally appeared on Simplemost.com