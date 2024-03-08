Expelled former Rep. George Santos in DC for State of the Union

It is going to take more than expulsion from Congress for lawmakers in Washington to have former U.S. Rep George Santos say goodbye to politics. Santos was seen on Capitol Hill Thursday night, making his way over to the House floor wearing silver shoes and a pin with an image of image of Laken Riley — a Georgia medical student allegedly killed by an undocumented migrant — to attend President Joe Biden's critical election year State of the Union address.

Border security and immigration reform have become top priorities for the political parties, and Riley's murder case has become an example that will all but certainly be used by candidates to push for more reforms and a tightening of border security.

Santos, a Republican, was expelled by the House in a 311-114 vote after weeks of scrutiny into his background and finances. A House ethics report found that he "sought to fraudulently exploit every aspect of his House candidacy for his own personal financial profit" and that "he blatantly stole from his campaign."

The report also said Santos "sustained all of this through a constant series of lies to his constituents, donors, and staff about his background and experience."

Some Republican lawmakers, including Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas, voiced opposition to expelling Santos because the GOP held a three- or four-seat majority before he was pushed out.

"I do not, and have not, and will not support the removal of Rep. Santos," Rep. Nehls said.

Former members of Congress are given House floor privileges after they leave office, unless they are formally denied the ability to return.

Democrat Rep. Tom Suozzi of New York didn't immediately comment on Santos' return to Congress to attend the president's address.

