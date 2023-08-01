Eye on Washington: Grand Jury convenes amid possible Trump indictment

A long-awaited indictment on former President Trump's alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election could come as early as Tuesday.

A federal grand jury in D.C. that has been hearing evidence on the case convened Tuesday morning. The grand jury typically meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The investigation of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and attempts to overthrow the 2020 election is being led by Special Counsel Jack Smith.

The former president's lawyers met with Smith's team last week, on Thursday.

Trump said on Truth Social on Monday that he assumes an indictment could be "coming out any day now."

He's maintained his innocence, claiming any indictment is politically motivated and "election interference."

Trump is currently the leading contender in the the Republican field of potential 2024 presidential nominees. He's questioned why potential charges didn't come earlier.

"They waited because they wanted to illegally and negatively influence the 2024 Presidential Election, arguably the most important Election in the history of the USA," Trump claimed.

Smith has not publicly commented on the case.

If Trump is charged in the Jan. 6 case, it would be his third indictment of the years. He was previously indicted in New York in a hush-money payment case and in Florida in a classified documents probe.

Scripps News is live outside the courthouse in Washington. Stay with us for updates.

