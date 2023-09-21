Federal child care funding from American Rescue Plan Act ending

Pandemic-era child care funding is set to end on Sept. 30.

The $39 billion came from the American Rescue Plan Act, which was passed and signed into law in March 2021.

That money went to states which provided grants to child care facilities.

“The money that was set aside for that was actually the largest federal investment in childcare in U.S. history,” said Christina Huber, an economics professor at the Metropolitan State University of Denver. She has expertise in household economics.

So what does this mean for child care providers?

A report by The Century Foundation from June found that 70,000 child care programs could close, which would leave approximately 3.2 million kids without child care spots

“I am very scared, to be honest with you,” said Carolina Reyes, the owner and director of Arco Iris Bilingual Children’s Center in Maryland.

“Right now, I think families are not very aware,” she said. “Some of my families who are under the scholarships at the moment, I'm afraid they won't be able to continue. Some of them don't have the means to cover the tuition without assistance.”

She said last year she was able to increase salaries for teachers thanks to grant money.

“I’m very worried because that would mean I would not have money to cover nothing, and I’d have to close. That would be the next steps,” Reyes said.

The report from The Century Foundation also projects millions of parents will have to leave the workforce or reduce their hours, costing families nearly $9 billion each year in lost earnings.

“It’s still really, was just sort of a short term solution to a much longer term problem,” Huber said.

