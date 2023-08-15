Former NFL running back Alex Collins killed in motorcycle crash at 28

Former NFL running back Alex Collins was killed in a motorcycle crash in South Florida at the age of 28.

The footballer played five seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at 10:20 p.m. Sunday in Lauderdale Lakes.

A female driver of a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban SUV was making a left turn when Collins' 2004 Suzuki GSX-R600K motorcycle struck the rear passenger side of the SUV, according to police.

"The impact caused the motorcyclist to enter the rear passenger side window of the Chevrolet and come to a final rest inside the car," the Broward County Sheriff's Office said in a press release. "The collision also caused the Chevrolet to rotate clockwise before finally resting."

Collins was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the SUV remained on scene and cooperated with authorities, police said.

Collins' family announced the devastating news in a statement.

"Alex was cherished by his family and friends as well as supporters from all around the world," his family said. "All who truly know him can attest to his drive, determination, and larger-than-life personality. We kindly request your thoughts and prayers for our family during this difficult time. We ask for privacy as we navigate through our grief."

The Seahawks, who drafted Collins in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL draft, also spoke out.

"Alex's infectious smile and classic river dance skills will forever be missed. Alex would light up a room and was beloved by our entire building. He enjoyed life and attacked it on the football field. He was one of the most productive runners in SEC history," Seahawks executive vice president and general manager John Schneider said in a statement on behalf of the team.

Collins left the Seahawks for some time with the Ravens, then returned to play for Seattle in 2020 and 2021. The Ravens also expressed their condolences.

"Alex was a joy to be around and someone whose light shined brightly," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said in a statement. "I'll always remember him for being a great teammate who had an uplifting spirit that impacted everyone he encountered. He was also a smart player who ran with unlimited determination, and he contributed to a lot of our success during his time in Baltimore."

