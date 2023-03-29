Four-packs of Apple AirTags are on sale right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Losing baggage while traveling can be a frustrating experience. Fortunately, Apple’s AirTag provides a solution that allows users to track their luggage easily. The Bluetooth-enabled devices connect to your Apple device to give real-time updates on the location of your bag.

A four-pack of AirTags is currently on sale at Amazon for $89.99. At $22.50 each, they’re a cost-effective solution if you want to secure your travel items and have more peace of mind on your journeys.

This bundle of four AirTags is designed to keep track of personal belongings effortlessly by attaching the small device to items you might easily lose, such as luggage, keys or a pet’s collar. AirTags use Bluetooth and ultra-wideband technology to connect with your Apple devices so you can locate your items if they go missing.

The AirTags are compatible with all iPhones that run iOS 14.5 or later, and you can quickly locate your belongings using the Find My app. With the four-pack, you can keep track of multiple items without buying each AirTag separately.

With more than 54,000 ratings and 4.8 stars overall, customers rate the AirTags highly for the ease of use and the peace of mind they offer.

“The airport lost my luggage over a holiday trip, and I was able to actually see where it was. It was really reassuring being able to have eyes on it,” wrote a reviewer named Nicole. “From now on, whenever I travel, I will always throw an AirTag in my luggage just in case.”

To keep even better track of your AirTags, this set of small silicone cases is designed to hold them. In addition, they protect AirTags from scratches, scuffs and other damage while also making it easier to attach the AirTag to your items.

The cases have a circular shape and a built-in keyring that can be easily attached to a variety of items. In addition, they come in a few different color choices to add a more personalized touch to your AirTags.

At $8.99 for a set, the Wanchel 4 Pack AirTag Holders have 4.5 stars and more than 1,600 ratings.

Android users, no need to feel left out — you, too, can follow your luggage with this powerful Bluetooth tracker set. It includes four individual Tiles, each designed to attach to personal items.

Using the Tile app, you can check its last known location on a map. With an impressive Bluetooth range of up to 400 feet, Tiles are beneficial when traveling or in larger spaces. The Tile Pro is also water-resistant and durable, protecting it from accidental spills, splashes or drops.

“I bought these for my luggage when traveling for work. So far I’m very pleased!” one reviewer wrote, adding, “When my luggage came up on the wrong carousel last week, I might have spent another half hour trying to locate it if these trackers hadn’t told me to turn around. It brings me peace of mind being able to check that my luggage made it to the correct airport and knowing I might have a chance to recover it if it is lost.”

The Tile Pro, on sale for $88.50 for a set of four, is compatible with both iOS and Android devices and works with all versions of the Tile app.

Finally, Samsung users have a unique option for tracking luggage and other objects. This Bluetooth-enabled smart home accessory is designed to attach to valuables, helping users locate misplaced items.

The SmartTag is small and lightweight, making it easy to attach to various items, reducing their risk of misplacement or theft. This tracker connects to Samsung devices and the SmartThings app, using Bluetooth LE technology to transmit location data, ensuring the item’s location can be tracked with a range of up to 130 yards. When misplaced, the Galaxy SmartTag will make a loud alert noise, helping users locate it quickly.

“My bag was lost,” a reviewer wrote, “… We landed in NC and the tracker showed our luggage was still in Vegas. No one could help find my luggage until we called the airlines in Vegas to tell them the location of the luggage. When the bag arrived the tracker showed us that the luggage arrived to NC hours before the Spirit airlines did.”

The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag, $26.99 each, has 4.4 stars and more than 6,800 ratings.

Next time you hit the road, consider adding an AirTag, Tile Pro or SmartTag to your luggage to keep tabs on your travel items!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.