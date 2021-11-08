The 25 Days Of Christmas Schedule On Freeform Is Jam-Packed With Fun Holiday Flicks

If you’re already thinking about the holidays, Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas schedule is here to really get you in the spirit.

While most of the programming you’ll find during the Freeform 25 Days of Christmas is for children and families, other titles like “The Preacher’s Wife” and “Love Actually” are for adults looking for a little holiday magic.

The fun begins Dec. 1 at 7 a.m. ET with “Holiday in Handcuffs” and ends at 11:55 p.m. on Dec. 25 with “Arthur Christmas.” Throughout the Freeform 25 Days of Christmas, you’ll find everything from classics like 1964’s “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and 1968’s “The Little Drummer Boy” to nostalgic ’90s hits like “Home Alone,” “The Santa Clause” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

Notably missing from the list is the Will Ferrel hit “Elf” and National Lampoon’s “Christmas Vacation,” so you’ll need to check out some other television networks for those this year. You can take a look at the full Freeform 25 Days of Christmas schedule below.

Note: All times listed are Eastern.

Wednesday, Dec. 1

7 a.m. – “Holiday in Handcuffs”

10:30 a.m. – “The Simpsons” (holiday episodes)

11:05 a.m. – “The Santa Clause”

1:15 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

3:45 p.m – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

5:50 p.m – “Home Alone”

8:20 p.m – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

12-2 a.m. – “The Simpsons” (holiday episodes)

Thursday, Dec. 2

7 a.m. – “The Mistle-tones”

10:30 a.m. – “The Little Drummer Boy” (1968)

11 a.m. – “Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House”

1:05 p.m – “Arthur Christmas”

3:10 p.m – “Home Alone”

5:40 p.m– “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

8:20 p.m – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

12-2 a.m. – “The Simpsons” (holiday episodes)

Friday, Dec. 3

7 a.m. – “The Little Drummer Boy” (1968)

7:30 a.m.– “Jingle All the Way 2”

9:30 a.m. – ” Jingle All the Way”

4:35 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

7:15 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”

9:25 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

11:55 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

Saturday, Dec. 4

7 a.m. – “The Simpsons” (holiday episodes)

7:30 a.m. – “Jingle All the Way”

9:35 a.m. – “Prancer Returns”

11:40 a.m. – “Home Alone 3”

1:50 p.m.– “Arthur Christmas”

3:55 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

6:05 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

7:10 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”

7:45 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

8:50 p.m. – “Home Alone”

11:20 p.m.– “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

Sunday, Dec. 5

7 a.m. – “Prancer Returns”

9:05 a.m. – “Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic”

10:05 a.m. – “Unaccompanied Minors”

12:10 p.m. – “Arthur Christmas”

2:15 p.m. – “The Nightmare Before Christmas”

3:55 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

5 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”

5:35 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

6:40 p.m. – “Home Alone”



11:50 p.m. – "Daddy's Home 2"

Monday, Dec. 6

7 a.m. – “It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie”

10:30 a.m. – “The Simpsons” (holiday episodes)

11 a.m. – “Daddy’s Home 2”

1:10 p.m. – “Home Alone”

3:40 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

6:20 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”

8:30 p.m.– “The Santa Clause 2”

12 a.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

Tuesday, Dec. 7

7 a.m. – “Stealing Christmas”

11 a.m. – “Home Alone”

1:30 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

4:10 p.m.– “Jingle All the Way”

6:15 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

8:20 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

12 a.m. – “Arthur Christmas”

Wednesday, Dec. 8

7 a.m. – “Snow”

11 a.m. – “Jingle All the Way”

1 p.m. – “Jingle All the Way 2”

3 p.m. – “Arthur Christmas”

5 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

7:30 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

9:30 p.m. – “The Nightmare Before Christmas”

12-2 a.m. – “The Simpsons” (holiday episodes)

Thursday, Dec. 9

7 a.m. – “Snow 2: Brain Freeze”

10:30 a.m.– “Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic”

11:30 a.m. – “The Santa Clause”

1:40 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

3:50 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

5:50 p.m. – “Home Alone”

8:20 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

12 a.m. – “Snowglobe”

Friday, Dec. 10

7 a.m. – “Call Me Claus”

12 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

2:35 p.m. – “The Nightmare Before Christmas”

4:10 p.m. – “Home Alone”



6:40 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"
9:20 p.m. – "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)

Saturday, Dec. 11

7 a.m. – “Unaccompanied Minors”

9:05 a.m. – “The Little Drummer Boy” (1968)

9:35 a.m. –” The Star” (2017)

11:40 a.m.– “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas”

1:10 p.m. – “Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas”

2:40 p.m. – “Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story That Time Forgot”

3:10 p.m. – “Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story”

5:10 p.m. – “Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 2”

7:15 p.m. – “Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 3”

9:45 p.m. – “Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 4”

11:55 p.m. – “Arthur Christmas”

Sunday, Dec. 12

7 a.m. – “The Star” (2017)

9 a.m. – “Jingle All the Way”

11 a.m. – “Jingle All the Way 2”

1:05 p.m. – “Arthur Christmas”

3:10 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

5:15 p.m.– “The Santa Clause”

7:25 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

9:55 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

12 a.m. – “Home Alone 5: The Holiday Heist”

Monday, Dec. 13

7 a.m. – “Holiday in Handcuffs”

10:30 a.m. – “Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic”

11:30 a.m. – “The Santa Clause”

1:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

4 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

6 p.m. – “Home Alone”

8:30 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

Tuesday, Dec. 14

7 a.m – “12 Dates of Christmas”

10:30 a.m – “Jingle All the Way”

12:30 p.m. – “Love Actually”

3:30 p.m. – “Home Alone”

6 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

8:30 p.m. – “Office Christmas Party” (Freeform Premiere)

12 a.m. – “The Night Before”

Wednesday, Dec. 15

7 a.m. – “Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve”

11 a.m. – “Office Christmas Party”

1:35 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”

3:45 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

6:15 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

8:20 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

Thursday, Dec. 16

7 a.m. – “Black Nativity”

10:30 a.m. – “The Preacher’s Wife”

1 p.m. – “Almost Christmas”

3:30 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

6 p.m. – “Home Alone”

8:30 p.m.– “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

12-2 a.m. – “The Simpsons” (holiday episodes)

Friday, Dec. 17

9 a.m. – “Love Actually”

12 p.m. – “Home Alone”

2:30 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

5:10 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”

7:20 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

9:50 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

11:55 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

Saturday, Dec. 18

7:35 a.m. – “Love Actually”

10:45 a.m. – “Unaccompanied Minors”

12:55 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”

3:05 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

5:35 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

7:40 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

9:40 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

12:20 a.m. – “The Nightmare Before Christmas”

Sunday, Dec. 19

7:30 a.m. – “Unaccompanied Minors”

9:30 a.m. – “Home Alone 3”

11:30 a.m.– “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

1:30 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

4:10 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

6:10 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”

6:45 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

7:50 p.m. – “Home Alone”

10:20 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

1 a.m. – “Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic”

Monday, Dec. 20

7 a.m. – “Prancer Returns”

10:30 a.m. – “Home Alone”

1 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

3:35 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

4:40 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”

5:15 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

6:20 p.m.– “The Santa Clause”

8:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

12 a.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

