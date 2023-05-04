Gunman kills 4 people in small rural Georgia town

A man in Georgia is accused of shooting multiple family members and a fast food employee before he died by suicide in the southern town of Moultrie.

The town is in a rural part of Georgia just across the Florida border, about an hour and a half north by car from Tallahassee.

The gunman's mother and grandmother were killed in the shooting which involved multiple crime scenes. The victims lived in two nearby homes. Another victim, a female, was also killed at a McDonald's location the town's downtown neighborhood.

A coroner said the gunman died by a self inflicted gunshot wound.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it was trying to find additional witnesses as part of their investigation.

A witness to one of the crime scenes, who arrived after the shooting, told the Associated Press that she arrived to work at a nearby business at 8 a.m. ET on Thursday to a chaotic scene with multiple police vehicles and said she saw a woman's body laying in the doorway of the McDonald's.

The witness said the victim at the McDonald's restaurant was an early morning manager, and said she believed the gunman was an employee at the restaurant.

The population of Moultrie is about 15,000.

McDonalds did not immediately respond to the incident.

Data from the Gun Violence Archive showed that Georgia had seen at least 10 multi-victim shooting incidents in the state since the start of 2023 by Wednesday. This latest shooting, pending the GBI investigation, would presumably add to that number by Thursday.

