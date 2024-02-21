Head of Boeing's 737 Max program leaving company amid safety concerns

Ed Clark, the head of Boeing’s 737 Max passenger jet program is leaving the company.

According to the New York Times, Clark is leaving the company immediately and the company’s CEO, Stan Deal, sent a memo to employees that the company is facing pressure from regulators, airlines, and Congress to “prove that it is committed to making safe planes.”

The news comes after an incident last month in which an Alaska Airlines jetliner experienced a blown-out window and fuselage damage shortly after takeoff over Oregon. It was later confirmed that bolts crucial for securing a panel to the frame of a Boeing 737 Max 9 were missing before the panel detached.

Scripps News has reached out to Boeing for confirmation.

