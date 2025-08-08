Cat dies from plague in Colorado. Here's how to protect your pets

A pet cat in Evergreen, Colorado — about 30 miles west of Denver — has died from the plague, health officials said.

The Jefferson County Public Health Department confirmed the case, noting it is not uncommon to see a few animal cases of plague in Colorado during the warmer months.

“Like with this case, sometimes our local veterinarians are the first to see plague when our pets get sick," said Jim Rada, Jefferson County Environmental Health Director. "In many ways, they are a first line of defense both in helping keep our pets safe from fleas that could make our pets sick and in treating them if they are exposed to plague.”

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Person dies from a case of the plague in northern Arizona

Plague is caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis and can be contracted through flea bites or direct contact with an infected animal.

While human cases are rare, plague can be life-threatening without prompt treatment, the health department said. It can be effectively treated with antibiotics if caught early.

Health officials offered the following tips to reduce the risk of pets contracting plague:

