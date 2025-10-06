Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now

Actions

CDC shifts to individual COVID-19 vaccine decisions and standalone chickenpox shot

The new changes are based on the recommendations from a two-day meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices in September.
1663954822_5i4pRd.jpg
Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP
1663954822_5i4pRd.jpg
Posted
and last updated

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is changing its guidelines for the COVID-19 vaccine and the combined measles, mumps, rubella and varicella vaccine (MMRV) to match new recommendations from its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

These changes are based on the advisories from a two-day meeting of the ACIP in September, which were then approved by the acting director of the CDC and Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services Jim O'Neill.

The COVID-19 vaccine will now be recommended on an "individual-based decision-making" basis for people under age 65.

"It means that the clinical decision to vaccinate should be based on patient characteristics that, unlike age, are difficult to incorporate in recommendations, including risk factors for the underlying disease as well as the characteristics of the vaccine itself and the best available evidence of who may benefit from vaccination," the CDC said in a press release.

The CDC claims that these new guidelines will still allow for coverage "through all payment mechanisms, including entitlement programs such as the Medicare, Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, and the Vaccines for Children Program, as well as insurance plans regulated by the Affordable Care Act."

RELATED STORY | CDC vaccine advisory panel changes its recommendations for MMRV vaccines

The agency will no longer recommend a combined MMRV shot for young children under the age of 3, instead recommending babies receive a chickenpox and MMR vaccine as separate shots.

The CDC said evidence was presented to the ACIP last month that showed "healthy 12–23 months old toddlers have increased risk of febrile seizure seven to 10 days after vaccination for the combined [MMRV] vaccine compared to those given immunization for chickenpox separately."

The CDC's website will reflect these changes to its recommendations starting Tuesday.

RELATED STORY | CDC vaccine advisory panel rejects prescription requirement for COVID-19 shot

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Monday

10/06/2025

Sunny

88° / 61°

0%

Tuesday

10/07/2025

Sunny

91° / 62°

0%

Wednesday

10/08/2025

Sunny

87° / 56°

0%

Thursday

10/09/2025

Sunny

82° / 56°

3%

Friday

10/10/2025

Sunny

81° / 55°

1%

Saturday

10/11/2025

Sunny

76° / 55°

3%

Sunday

10/12/2025

Sunny

74° / 53°

7%

Monday

10/13/2025

Sunny

74° / 54°

3%