Does cold weather give you a cold? Doctor explains the truth

Cold weather doesn’t directly cause colds, but it can dry nasal passages and keep people indoors, making viruses like flu, RSV and COVID-19 spread more easily.
Extreme cold is moving into much of the U.S. this week, with parts of Florida under freeze warnings.

The nation currently has “moderate” levels of respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, flu and RSV, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Rates are highest in the Midwest, where winter has been packing a punch with frigid temperatures. The West Coast is seeing lower levels of respiratory illnesses.

Cold and flu season typically coincides with winter, which may lead some to believe being outside in cold weather can cause illness. But Dr. Neha Vyas, vice chair of professional development for family medicine at the Cleveland Clinic, said that’s not exactly the case.

“You can’t get a cold from cold weather itself, but you can get a cold indirectly from cold weather environments,” Vyas said.

Cold weather can dry out nasal passages, making it easier for viruses to enter the body, Vyas said. People also tend to spend more time indoors in close quarters during the winter, which makes it easier for viruses to spread.

Viruses have a harder time spreading when people are outside.

While avoiding cold weather won’t necessarily keep you from getting sick, Vyas said there are steps to improve your odds of staying healthy.

“Make sure you wash your hands frequently, cover your cough or sneeze, and stay home if you’re sick,” she said. “Eating healthy foods and staying hydrated will go a long way in keeping you well. I also recommend getting your vaccines, such as the flu shot, as well as any other vaccines that are appropriate for the winter months.”

