JFK airport begins Ebola health screening for travelers returning from central Africa

New York's JFK Airport is now one of four U.S. airports that will conduct "public health entry screening" for travelers returning from Ebola-affected regions of Africa.

Washington-Dulles International Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, and Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport have already been doing enhanced screenings.

The screenings apply to people who have visited the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda or South Sudan within 21 days.

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This also means passengers flying in from those regions will have their flights rerouted to arrive at those four select airports, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The Department of Homeland Security says only American citizens and nationals can currently enter the U.S. from those areas. The CDC is invoking a public health law to temporarily ban others coming from those places.