Measles outbreak at immigration detention center leads to precautionary quarantine

A new outbreak of measles has put dozens of immigrants in quarantine at a for-profit detention center in El Paso Texas.

Local heath authorities say it’s a precaution after confirming two new cases of measles at the Camp East Montana lockup located on the Fort Bliss army post.

A total of 178 immigrants are now in quarantine for one to two weeks, according to the El Paso Department of Public Health.

“As a precautionary measure and guidance from the Texas Department of Health, staff cohorted several detainees to pods in a separate building. Those detainees had possible exposure to another detainee who had possible exposure to measles before they were transferred to Camp East Montana," DHS said in a statement.

The outbreak comes as measles surges in the U.S. There were more than 1,600 cases from January to March of 2026, which was 73% of the total number of cases in the country in all of 2025.

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This is also the second outbreak of measles at Camp East Montana.

A measles outbreak in March infected 14 people in the jail that has been at the center of complaints about poor medical care.

A November investigation by Scripps News discovered reports of poor conditions and mistreatment at the facility. In January, an inmate died at the facility. Initially, the Department of Homeland Security said the man died after "experiencing medical distress." However, the El Paso medical examiner determined his death was a homicide, a result of "asphyxia due to neck and torso compression."