Trying to beat back-to-school germs? Don't use antibacterial soap, FDA says

Back-to-school season often means more germs in your home. But federal regulators are reminding you to think twice before lathering your household in antibacterial soap.

That's because according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration,there's no evidence to show over-the-counter antibacterial soaps are any better at cleaning or preventing illnesses compared to plain soap and water. Plus, long-term antibacterial soap use may even be doing more harm than good.

The federal agency says soaps labeled as antibacterial, antimicrobial or antiseptic contain chemicals not found in plain soaps. The agency says this can lead to a false sense of security that the soaps better reduce or prevent bacterial infections.

"If you use these products because you think they protect you more than soap and water, that's not correct. If you use them because of how they feel, there are many other products that have similar formulations but won't expose your family to unnecessary chemicals," said the FDA's Dr. Theresa M. Michele.

The FDA ruled in 2016 that antibacterial ingredients, like triclosan and triclocarban, could no longer be marketed in nonprescription consumer antiseptic wash products because manufacturers couldn't prove the ingredients were safe to use long-term or that the ingredients were more effective than plain soap and water.

Back then, triclosan was used in 93% of "antibacterial" products. And although there was no proof of its dangers to people, some animal studies showed it could be a hormone disruptor when used in high doses.

Now manufacturers are developing other safety and effectiveness data for three new ingredients — benzalkonium chloride, benzethonium chloride and chloroxylenol — to be marketed in antibacterial products.

But one animal study from 2018 showed these three ingredients also can negatively affect the body by potentially "exaggerating" the development of inflammatory bowel disease and associated colon cancer.

At the end of the day, the FDA says nothing beats plain soap and water for home use. Its guidance on antibacterial soaps does not apply to those used in health care settings, or to hand sanitizers or hand wipes.

When washing with plain soap and water, the CDC recommends scrubbing for at least 20 seconds — or singing the "Happy Birthday" song twice — and if you can't access soap and water, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.