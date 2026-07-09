Doctor warns foodborne illness outbreak is ‘not the typical stomach bug’

More than 1,000 cases of cyclosporiasis, a foodborne illness linked to contaminated food, have been reported across several states, with the largest outbreak centered in Michigan. Nearly 1,000 cases have been reported there alone — about 20 times the state's typical annual total — and more than three dozen people have been hospitalized.

Cyclosporiasis is a foodborne illness caused by a microscopic parasite. People usually become infected through contaminated food or water, especially fresh produce. According to Scripps News medical expert Dr. Omer Awan, the parasite is commonly linked to lettuce, basil and other leafy vegetables.

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“That’s usually been the culprit for the majority of the outbreaks that we’re seeing here in America, and the symptoms that people get usually occur about one week after exposure,” Awan said. “Most patients who get this typically have fatigue, cramping, nausea and explosive watery diarrhea.”

Awan warned that the illness can cause severe symptoms.

“This is not the typical stomach bug that you’re used to because this diarrhea can persist for weeks to even months,” he said. “If you have diarrhea that’s lasting more than three or four days, you should absolutely talk to your doctor and get treatment so you can feel better.”

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Awan offered the following tips to help avoid infection:

