Hershey’s is releasing new Snoopy Kisses for Valentine’s Day

You may still be snacking on Christmas and New Year’s Eve treats, but Hershey’s is already looking ahead to Valentine’s Day.

For the first time ever, the brand is teaming up with Snoopy to release new Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolates with Snoopy & Friends Foils. The new Kisses feature 18 pink and red designs of Snoopy and his friends like Woodstock, Charlie Brown and Lucy.

They’re available in a bag of individually wrapped Kisses for pouring in a candy dish.

Or, you can get the Snoopy Kisses in heart-shaped 6.5-ounce boxes for gifting to a loved one or friend.

“Since premiering in 1950, the Peanuts comic strips have celebrated heartwarming and loving friendships through the eyes of Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the rest of the gang,” Scott Shillet, VP of Global Hardlines & Promotions at Peanuts, said in a statement. “Bringing this collaboration to life with Hershey for Snoopy fans of all ages, via a beloved product like Hershey’s Kisses, is the perfect way to add a little sweetness to the Valentine’s Day season.”

Hershey’s is also bringing back a handful of beloved Valentine’s Day treats, including Cadbury Caramello Miniatures and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups hearts, which you can get in a giant 1-pound box filled with 48 miniature hearts.

You’ll also find Hershey’s chocolate-dipped strawberry Kisses back on shelves beginning in January. The flavor was new last year and combines “extra creamy milk chocolate” with a strawberry-flavored filling.

MORE: These chocolate thumbprint cookies with Hershey’s Kisses are so rich and delicious

For non-chocolate candy fans, it looks like “Friends” Conversation Hearts are returning this year, as they are currently available on Amazon for delivery later this month.

The “Friends” Hearts come in cherry, watermelon, strawberry, pineapple, orange and blueberry flavors and have 26 quotes from the “Friends” television series, from Joey’s famous “HOW U DOIN?” pick-up line to “ON A BREAK” from Ross and Rachel’s on-again-off-again relationship.

How will you be celebrating Valentine’s Day this year?

