Hiker missing since August found dead with his dog alive by his side

A hiker who had been missing for months was found dead in Colorado with his loyal dog still alive by his side.

A local hunter discovered the body of Rich Moore on Oct. 30, more than 10 weeks after the 71-year-old and his dog left Pagosa Springs with a plan to summit Blackhead Peak, according to the Archuleta County Sheriff's Office.

And right alongside Moore's body was Finney, a typically 12-pound Jack Russell terrier still alive despite losing about half of his body weight, a rescuer said.

Taos Search and Rescue crews soon after flew toward the area to recover Moore's body and Finney, who was transported to a local veterinary hospital for treatment. The pup has since been reunited with family members.

Blackhead Peak is located about 20 miles east of Moore's home in Pagosa Springs and has an elevation of 12,500 feet.

Taos Search and Rescue had initially looked on the mountain's western side between its peak and where Moore's car was parked, but the nearly 2,000-hour search was unsuccessful, The Associated Press reported. A recovery crew found Moore and Finney the day after the hunter spotted them, about 1.5 miles east of the peak and further away from his car, a rescuer told AP.

The Archuleta County Coroner said Moore died of hypothermia, and a rescuer said Finney most likely survived by hunting small animals and avoiding predators, AP reported.

