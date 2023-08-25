Home invasion suspect drinks gasoline as police confront him

A man police said was caught in the act of a home invasion began drinking gasoline when confronted by Seattle Police officers.

Seattle Police said the 40-year-old holding a wooden stick entered a residence last week while a 17-year-old female was at home. The girl's father called police.

Seattle Police said officers could hear loud banging coming from inside the home. Police said officers feared for the teen's safety, so they breached the door to find the suspect and victim.

The suspect was in a vehicle in the garage with a hammer and gas can. When asked to exit the vehicle, police said the man began drinking the gas. Police said the man continued drinking the gas, causing officers to break the glass to the car and pull the man out of the car window.

The man was checked by medics from Seattle Fire. He was arrested and charged with burglary.

The teen was found safe in the residence, police said.

Needless to say, drinking gasoline is dangerous.

"Symptoms from swallowing small amounts of gasoline include mouth, throat and stomach irritation, nausea, vomiting, dizziness and headaches," the Illinois Department of Public Health said. "Some effects of skin contact with gasoline include rashes, redness and swelling. Being exposed to large amounts of gasoline can lead to coma or death."

