One sheriff's deputy killed, another in critical condition after shooting in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Wyandotte County sheriff's deputy is dead and another is in critical condition after they were shot near the county courthouse Friday morning. 

Zac Blair with Kansas City, Kansas police said the deputies were shot near the prisoner transport area. Both deputies are in the hospital in unknown condition. 

The suspect was also shot and taken to the hospital in unknown condition. 

Kansas City police are assisting the sheriff's office with the investigation. Police said detectives are going over surveillance video. 

Seventh Street between Ann and Barnett in downtown Kansas City is blocked off at this time. 

 

