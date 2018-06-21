House rejects GOP bill with no citizenship pathway for Dreamer immigrants

The House of Representatives on Thursday rejected a conservative immigration bill with no citizenship pathway for Dreamer immigrants.

The more conservative immigration bill, known as the Goodlatte bill, is named after House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte, a conservative Republican from Virginia. The measure was voted down 231-193.

It was a long-expected defeat as some Republicans felt it was too harsh, but many felt it was too lenient. Democrats soundly rejected the measure.

With no Democrats voting for the bill, Republicans needed enough of their own members to get to a majority but failed to cross that threshold.