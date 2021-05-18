Ridgeview High School to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — If you still need to get vaccinated, there's a clinic happening this Wednesday. Ridgeview High School is hosting the clinic on Wednesday, May 19th.

The clinic will go from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the school's cafeteria, located at 8501 Stine Road. Anyone age 12 and up is eligible to receive a vaccine.

Another clinic will be held on June 9th at the same time. Walk-ins are welcome.

Students can register here and the community can register here.

Students must have a signed parental consent form.