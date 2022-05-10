How Often Should You Replace Your Mattress? Try These Top Picks If You Need A New One

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Nutritious eating habits, exercise and restful sleep are the cornerstones of a healthy lifestyle. In order to ensure that last component, it’s crucial that you sleep on a great mattress every night.

If your mattress is starting to feel lumpy, saggy or outdated, or if you’re no longer waking up refreshed after a night’s rest, it may be time to replace it. A mattress can be a big investment, though, so you may be wondering at what point it becomes absolutely necessary to purchase a new one.

How Often Should You Replace Your Mattress?

As a general rule, a mattress has a lifespan of about eight years. Certain members of the mattress industry will put that number closer to six years, while many other folks swear that you can get 10 years out of a really great mattress. Indeed, a number of mattress companies offer a 10-year warranty on their mattresses, which seems to promise longevity.

In truth, the decision to replace a mattress is highly individual. There really isn’t a hard-and-fast answer to the question, “How often should you replace your mattress?” There are, however, certain signs that you’ll want to replace your mattress sooner rather than later.

These signs include:

It’s eight years old or older.

You no longer sleep well on it.

You wake up with sore muscles or achy joints.

The mattress has clear signs of wear, such as sagging in the middle or springs that poke you.

You no longer sleep cool (as a mattress ages and breaks down, the material will soften and restrict airflow on the surface, causing you to sleep hotter and wake up sweaty).

Your allergies or asthma are worsening (this could be due to the dust mites, mold or bacteria that accumulate in older mattresses).

A number of factors will contribute to how quickly your mattress degrades. According to the Sleep Foundation, an inexpensive mattress will probably not last as long as a luxury option, and certain mattress materials will last longer than others (a latex mattress will last longer than an all-foam one, for example).

The weight and activity that the mattress endures will contribute to how long it lasts, too. This includes the weight of the people who use the mattress, plus the activity from pets or children, which can damage a bed more quickly. Finally, taking care of a mattress will allow you to keep it around longer. The Sleep Foundation recommends rotating the mattress every three months or so and using a mattress protector.

If you’ve determined that it’s time to replace your mattress, you’re in luck. These days, there’s a dizzying array of mattress-in-a-box options online that you can have shipped right to your front door. Check out these highly rated mattresses on Amazon — there’s something for every kind of sleeper.

Zinus 6-inch Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress

Amazon has identified the Zinus 6-inch Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress as a No. 1 bestseller in the mattress category, so that should tell you something right off the bat. With 1 inch of conforming memory foam and 5 inches of high-density support foam, the mattress is meant to cradle your shape and relieve pressure on your body so you wake up feeling refreshed.

The mattress is compressed into a box that’s easily shipped to your doorstep. Once it’s in the bedroom, just open the box and unroll the mattress, and it should expand to its original shape within 72 hours. At around $174 for a full-size mattress, it’s a fraction of what you’d spend on a memory foam mattress at a mattress store. Many customers rave about how comfortable and budget-friendly this mattress is. One reviewer updated their review after a month of use and said that while they had hip and shoulder pain before buying the mattress, now they felt “fully recovered” — and they give all the credit to the Zinus mattress.

Linenspa 8-inch Memory Foam And Innerspring Hybrid Mattress

For just under $200, you can order the full-size version of the Linenspa 8-inch Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Mattress, which has earned a whopping 121,000 ratings on Amazon with an average rating of 4.5 stars out of five. The bed comes in a variety of other sizes, too, including twin, twin XL, queen, short queen, king and California king.

What’s more, you can choose from 8-inch, 10-inch and 12-inch mattresses, and each of these can be ordered alone or with a platform bed frame to keep the mattress off the floor. As a hybrid of memory foam and a spring mattress, this bed has a medium-firm feel. Many reviewers note that these mattresses are great for kids’ rooms.

Tuft & Needle Original Adaptive Foam Mattress

Tuft & Needle has become a well-known name in recent years and a trusted choice in the realm of online bed-in-a-box brands. The Tuft & Needle Original Adaptive Foam Mattress claims to consist of open-cell cooling technology foam that wicks away heat and provides a flexible sleep surface, ideal for back and stomach sleepers.

Certainly one of the costlier products on this list at $895 for a full-size mattress, it comes with a 100-day trial period to see if you fall in love while falling asleep. So, it’s an investment, but one you’ll make after ensuring that you sleep well on the mattress.

Zinus 10-inch Green Tea Cooling Swirl Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress

Another offering from Zinus, the brand’s 10-inch Green Tea Cooling Swirl Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress is an affordable option ($250 for a full) that includes several layers of foam on top of a layer of springs. One back sleeper left a lengthy review in which they raved about the bed’s hybrid construction and comfortability.

“This mattress provides complete support of my lower back as well as all other areas,” they wrote. “No transfer of motion, no squeaks, and very easy to change positions, unlike some memory foam mattresses where you sink in and good luck getting out of the indentation you’ve made. The first night and every night has been a sound sleep experience for me. And yes, for the first time in forever, I get up and out with no back pain.”

Novilla 10-inch Gel Memory Foam Medium-Firm Mattress

Novilla also offers a 100-day trial period for its mattresses, so you’ll be sure that your new bed is the best fit before committing to it for the next six to 10 years. The Novilla 10-inch Gel Memory Foam Medium-Firm Mattress is available in the typical sizes from twin ($234) to California king ($473). The product description indicates that the mattress includes cooling gel-infused memory foam and bamboo fabric for enhanced breathability.

This Novilla mattress has over 17,000 reviews on Amazon, and 72% of those are five-star reviews, with customers noting that the mattress is firm yet comfortable and supportive. One reviewer even claimed that the mattress cured their snoring!

Lucid 10-inch Memory Foam, Gel Infusion, Hypoallergenic Bamboo Charcoal Firm Mattress

Unlike many of the other options on this list, this Lucid 10-inch mattress allows you to customize the firmness of your mattress by choosing firm, medium or plush when selecting your mattress on Amazon. You can also choose from a range of sizes, from a twin-size mattress ($190) to a California king ($370).

If you choose the firm option, you’ll receive a very supportive mattress with just 1 inch of transition foam and 6 1/2 inches of dense bamboo charcoal-infused support foam. The medium option features a medium-plush feel with a 2 1/2-inch top layer of cooling ventilated gel memory foam, 1 1/2 inches of transition foam and 5 1/2 inches of the bamboo charcoal-infused support foam. With the plush option, the ratio shifts to include 3 1/2 inches of gel memory foam over 2 inches of transition foam and 4 1/2 inches of dense support foam.

Zinus 6-inch Green Tea Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress

Zinus is clearly a popular mattress brand on Amazon, and apparently with good reason. Customers keep raving about these mattresses, driving the star ratings ever higher. The Zinus 6-inch Green Tea Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress has over 58,000 ratings and 74% of those are perfect ratings.

One reviewer updated their review several times in order to vouch for the bed’s quality as the months and even years passed — and as she and her pets got more use out of it. The adorable photo here is from her review.

“To give you an idea of the give in the top layer, I have attached a couple of pics of my dogs on the mattress. I will say, they LOVE the new mattress and I have a hard time getting my Pittie (Black & White pup) to get off of it. The Rottie/Shepherd weighs about 92 pounds and you can see, the mattress has a good amount of cushioning for joints and pressure points. It’s been a GREAT buy!”

Milliard Tri-Folding Memory Foam Mattress

One of the biggest selling points for the Milliard Tri-Folding Memory Foam Mattress is that it’s portable, so you can bring a comfy night’s sleep with you wherever you go. The tri-fold design means that you can fold up this mattress and stash it away when you don’t need it and then unfold it into a comfy bed when it’s time to rest. Breathable mesh sides encase the 4 1/2 inches of polyurethane foam inside, which is topped with a spongy 1 1/2-inch layer of memory foam.

With an average rating of 4.7 stars out of five, the portable bed is a big hit with Amazon reviewers. Some of them sleep on the mattress nightly, while others use it as a guest bed that’s easily stored away. Still other reviewers claim that the mattress is ideal for camping, or even for setting up in the back of an SUV. The full-size version goes for $265.

Tuft & Needle Mint Classic Mattress — Cooling Adaptive Foam with Ceramic Gel Beads and Edge Support

Another Tuft & Needle mattress that gets high marks is the Tuft & Needle Mint Classic, which has an average rating of 4.6 stars on Amazon. Although this mattress is a bit more of an investment (the twin-size mattress currently goes for $1,230 from a third-party seller), you’ll have 100 days to test it out and make sure that it’s a worthwhile splurge. Satisfied customers say that the mattress is supportive but soft, and the edge support is great — there’s never that sensation that you’re about to roll right off the edge of the bed.

One reviewer was skeptical of purchasing a mattress online, but figured that with the 100-day trial period, “What’s the worst that can happen??” After deciding to keep the mattress, they left their review, which begins with an all-caps endorsement: “Let’s just say first off, THIS IS THE MOST COMFORTABLE MATTRESS I’VE EVER OWNED!!!”

Vibe 12-inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress

For a budget-friendlier option, this Vibe Gel Memory Foam Mattress offers a bit more height, with 12 full inches of bed to roll around on. The base of the mattress consists of 7 inches of high-density foam, which is topped with 3 inches of support foam and then 2 inches of gel-infused memory foam. A knit quilted fiber cover is stretched over the top.

This mattress has over 44,000 reviews on Amazon, and 77% of them are five-star ratings. With the full-size option going for $306, many reviewers mention that this one is a great value.

Classic Brands Cool Gel Memory Foam 14-Inch Mattress

If you tend to sleep hot, this Classic Brands Cool Gel Memory Foam Mattress might help you cool down at night. The mattress material has a porous, open-cell design that allows for greater circulation and helps your body temperature regulate. Starting at $327 for a twin, these mattresses come with two pillows and a 10-year warranty. So, if you came here wondering how often you should replace your mattress, maybe this is the one for you!

The product description notes that the bed has a “medium-plush feel with firm support,” and indeed there’s some debate in the reviews about whether this mattress is on the firmer end of soft or the softer end of firm. One person tried to explain their perspective on the soft/firm issue in a review titled “My Back Is Super Happy.”

“I absolutely love it and I think that it is a gift from the universe,” they wrote. “It kind of circumvents the firm-soft argument, because is just different … This mattress feels soft when you first lie down on it. You can press in and you’re like — dang, that’s soft, wtf. And you do sink into it at the hips a few inches laying on your side. Back, too, but the beautiful thing is that the mattress conforms to your body and then holds you, suspended, in a more firm layer right below the very soft top.”

Lucid 10-inch Hybrid Mattress — Bamboo Charcoal And Aloe Vera Infused Memory Foam

With a combination of memory foam, transition foam and coiled springs, the Lucid 10-inch Hybrid Mattress promises firm support topped by plush comfort. The top layer of foam is infused with aloe vera and bamboo charcoal in order to wick away moisture and offer a calming sleep experience. Starting at $304 for a twin-size mattress and going up to around $700 for a California king, each mattress comes with a 10-year warranty against manufacturer defects.

Sweetnight 8-inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress

Aside from being sleek and cool-looking in its dark gray swirl-design top, the Sweetnight 8-inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress gives you three firmness options in one mattress. The mattress is built to be flippable, with one side offering gel memory foam for a soft or medium-firm feel and the other side has high-density foam for a firmer rest. Currently, the twin, full and queen-size options are available on Amazon, with the twin starting at $237.

With plenty of five-star reviews, one customer reviewer called the mattress “an absolute game-changer.”

“Unbelievably comfortable for me,” they wrote. “I wish I could describe how it feels but support is second to none … almost like laying on a huge marshmallow. When you lay on your side what ever this foam is it give amazing support to every nook and cranny of your body. Absolutely everything is supported to the max without sinking into the mattress.”

Lucid 10-inch Latex Hybrid Mattress, Memory Foam, Steel Coils, Medium Feel

Another Lucid mattress, you ask? Yes, another Lucid mattress! With over 4,800 reviews on Amazon and an average rating of 4.5 stars out of five, many folks have fallen in love with the Lucid 10-inch Latex Hybrid Mattress. This mattress seems to have the best of all worlds: individually-wrapped steel coils, hypoallergenic latex foam and a layer of memory foam for comfort. Plus, as a twin-size mattress starts at $366, it won’t totally break the bank. One reviewer wrote that after researching and agonizing for weeks, they finally took the plunge with this one, and they were apparently glad they did.

“I am happy with this bed,” they wrote. “The price point is excellent and I can see me getting many years out of this bed. Why pay $1500-2000 for a bed that won’t last much longer? These beds are also really fun to setup. They go from pancake to the most comfortable thing in moments.”

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.