How To Watch ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ For Free This Year

The holiday season is a time for nostalgia and traditions. For many of us, “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” is a special that instantly connects us with our childhood and gives us those warm, cozy vibes in the lead up to Thanksgiving. But unless you already own this 1973 favorite on DVD or Blu-ray, finding a way to watch this holiday classic can be a yearly hassle — especially since Apple secured the streaming rights to the Peanuts specials in 2020.

After a backlash from viewers, Apple agreed to let PBS air the holiday specials in 2020 so fans could watch them on network television. But this year, the only way to watch “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” is on Apple TV+.

However, if you don’t have a subscription to Apple TV+, you can still stream “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” for free by signing up for the service’s seven-day free trial. Just remember to cancel your subscription before your free trial period is up, unless you decide you love the streaming service and want to keep it at $6.99 a month. (If you’ve bought a new Apple device recently, you might be able to get three months of Apple TV+ with your purchase as well.)

Apple TV+ also has many other Peanuts holiday favorites, including “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” “It’s Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown” and “Snoopy Presents: Auld Lang Syne.” If you’re traveling for the holidays, you can access Apple TV+ programs offline, provided you download them while you have a connection, so you can enjoy these classic holiday specials even when you’re in the car or on an airplane.

With your trial to Apple TV+, you will also be able to watch the new Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell musical remake of “A Christmas Carol,” “Spirited.” It debuts Nov. 18 and offers a funny take on the classic Charles Dickens tale of Scrooge and the ghosts who visit him on Christmas Eve. The star-packed cast also includes Octavia Spencer, Tracy Morgan, Rose Bryne and Sunita Mani, and the funny musical is sure to put you and the family in the holiday spirit, especially if you have older kids. It’s rated PG-13.

Apple TV+ also features family-friendly content that includes nature programs like “Tiny World” (narrated by Paul Rudd) or “Prehistoric Planet.” You can also watch “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock,” which is the new remake of the 1980s cult classic television show.

You can download the Apple TV app on most streaming devices. To sign up for Apple TV+, you will need to sign with your Apple ID and password, or create an Apple account if you don’t have one already.

By Bridget Sharkey, for Newsy.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.