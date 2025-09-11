Russia, Belarus face terror label in US over abducted Ukrainian children

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators is pushing to brand Russia — and Belarus — as state sponsors of terrorism unless they return thousands of abducted Ukrainian children.

The legislation, unveiled on Capitol Hill, would place Moscow in the same category as Iran, Syria, North Korea and Cuba — the "worst of the worst" list of governments accused of supporting terrorism.

The move comes against the backdrop of one of the darkest chapters of the war between Russia and Ukraine: the mass kidnapping of children. Ukrainian officials and international watchdogs say Russia has abducted nearly 20,000 children, taking some from orphanages in occupied territory and sending others into Russia for adoption or indoctrination.

Scripps News was the first to report on the stolen babies of Kherson in 2022 and has tracked the crisis ever since.

At a press conference announcing the bill, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Russia had "earned the right" to be added to America's official terror list.

"It's hard to get on that list. Well, let me tell you, Russia's earned the right to be on this list," Graham said.

The senators argue the designation is more than symbolic. Under U.S. law, the State Sponsor of Terrorism label automatically locks in bans on U.S. foreign aid, arms sales, dual-use technology exports, and requires Washington to oppose loans in international financial institutions. It would also open the door for certain American victims of Russian-linked terror acts to sue the Kremlin directly in U.S. courts.

Scripps News International Correspondent Jason Bellini asked Graham whether, if this law had already been in place, Russian President Vladimir Putin would have been able to travel to Alaska earlier this summer.

"That's a good question. Probably not," Graham replied. "And let me just say this. I don't care how we end the war as long as we end it justly. The children come home. We've tried the red carpet approach. It ain't working. There's more attacks today than there were before. If you want to vote no, we will make you famous. Thune and Schumer need to bring this bill up soon so we can tell Europe and the rest of the world, follow our lead."

The White House already maintains sweeping sanctions against Russia, but most are imposed by executive order and could theoretically be rolled back by a future president. The State Sponsor of Terrorism designation would embed new restrictions into law, making them harder to reverse.

With nearly 20,000 children still missing, senators say the legislation is about maximum pressure — and about securing what they call a just end to the war.