Ukraine's 'Highway of Death': How drones are strangling Russia's southern supply line

Russia has a problem it cannot bomb its way out of.

For months, Ukraine has been quietly dismantling the one road that keeps Russia's southern war machine alive — a highway so critical that without it, Crimea starves, and the front line goes cold.

On May 27th, Kyiv stopped being quiet about it. Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov formalized what had been a covert campaign into a declared strategic program, announcing a $113 million initiative he calls a "logistics lockdown."

The target is the R-280 highway — also known as the M-14, renamed by Russian occupation authorities the "Novorossiya" route. It runs from the Russian port city of Rostov-on-Don, west through occupied Mariupol, Berdyansk, and Melitopol, and straight into Crimea.

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Since the Kerch Strait Bridge — once Russia's primary link to the peninsula — was progressively degraded by Ukrainian strikes, the R-280 became Moscow's only reliable overland artery. Its lifeline. The single continuous feeder connecting Russia's massive logistics engine to its forces on the southern front.

Ukraine has turned it into a corridor of fire.

The numbers are striking. Military analysts tracking the campaign recorded a single-day record on May 29th: 483 Russian transport vehicles neutralized in one day. Ammunition trucks. Fuel tankers. Heavy transports. Gone.

Russia cannot replace thousands of vehicles every single month. The math is unforgiving. Ammunition, fuel, and spare parts leave factories deep inside Russia, travel safely by train to massive logistics hubs near the border — hubs like Rostov-on-Don — and then must make the final journey west along the R-280.

The immediate effects are already visible. Crimea is reporting severe fuel shortages and strict gasoline rationing. Hundreds of miles to the north, front lines are feeling the squeeze. Without ammunition and diesel, the Russian war machine in the trenches starves.

At the center of the campaign is the AI-assisted Hornet drone — reported to be capable of autonomous strikes more than 100 miles behind the front line. What makes it, and drones like it, so effective against Russian defenses comes down to one word: autonomy.

Russia's electronic warfare doctrine was built for a different era of drone warfare. Traditional jamming works by severing the radio control signal between a pilot and the drone. But Ukraine's newer long-range drones use Starlink satellite communications or fly themselves to the target via onboard AI in their terminal phase. Russia's mobile electronic warfare assets on the highway are proving largely ineffective. The drone doesn't need a signal. It just needs a target.

Russia's jamming technology can't stop them. These drones think for themselves.

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What makes this campaign strategically significant isn't any single strike. It's the cumulative weight of them.

Previous Ukrainian attempts to cut Russian logistics relied heavily on targeting bridges, depots, and fixed infrastructure — important, but replaceable over time. By directing this campaign at the highway itself, turning the road into a gauntlet, Ukraine is pursuing operational-level interdiction.

The Berdyansk junction, where the coastal highway narrows, has become the single most heavily targeted bottleneck. Every truck that burns there is a truck that never reaches the front.