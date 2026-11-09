Jazmin Alvarado is a bilingual reporter who covers Southeast Bakersfield. She joined the 23ABC team in August 2026, just three months after graduating from Fresno State in May 2026.

At Fresno State, she majored in Broadcast Journalism and minored in Spanish. She also earned a broadcast meteorology certificate.

Jazmin was born and raised in Fresno and has been in the Central Valley for her entire life. Her favorite stories to tell are agriculture and immigration related, and she loves that she gets to do that in the Valley. She comes from immigrant parents and has roots in Jalisco, Mexico, and enjoys honoring her culture in any way she can.

During her free time, Jazmin enjoys spending time with family, playing with her dog, Demi, a full-breed German Shepherd and trying new food spots. Her favorite food is seafood. Jazmin also loves the color pink and says it's more than just a color; it's a lifestyle. Jazmin also creates content based on her daily work life and the behind-the-scenes of TV.

Jazmin has interned and worked in several media and journalism-related positions, but this is her first full-fledged work position, and she’s excited to continue to grow in the TV industry.

