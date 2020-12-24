KCSO investigating homicide in Wasco, victim has died

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Homicide Detectives are currently investigating a shooting in Wasco.

According to sheriff's officials, deputies responded to a call for a shooting in the area of 16th and D streets around 6 p.m.

The call came in at 6:10 p.m. and when deputies arrived they found a victim with gunshot wounds.

Deputies performed life-saving measures, until fire and medical personnel arrived on scene and subsequently pronounced the victim deceased.

Homicide Detectives responded and assumed the investigation. The identity of the victim will be withheld pending notification by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661)861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661)322-4040.