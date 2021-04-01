Kirsten Dunst Is Pregnant With Her Second Child

Kirsten Dunst definitely wins the prize for the most stylish pregnancy reveal. She posed for the cover of the latest issue of W Magazine (on newsstands April 6) with a beautiful baby bump, telling the world that she’s going to be a mom again.

Dunst, 38, is already mom to 2-year-old Ennis, her son with Jesse Plemons.

The W Magazine photoshoot, which also starred fellow actresses Elle Fanning and Rashida Jones, was directed by Sofia Coppola. Her relationship with Dunst goes way back — they worked together on films like “The Virgin Suicides” (1999), “Marie Antoinette” (2006), and “The Beguiled” (2017).

For the shoot, Dunst wore “a custom white lace dress made by her friends, the Rodarte designers Laura and Kate Mulleavy,” W Magazine wrote on Twitter.

In 2018, Dunst announced her first pregnancy in an @OfficialRodarte lookbook. Now, Dunst debuts her second pregnancy in the pages of W, wearing a custom white lace dress made by her friends, the Rodarte designers Laura and Kate Mulleavy. See more here: https://t.co/ch30ROdSgW pic.twitter.com/QBHatK6fkd — W Magazine (@wmag) March 30, 2021

In the interview, Dunst joked that the images, captured by photographer Zoë Ghertner at a home in Beverly Hills, were only ever going to show one pose.

“Every shot was on the floor,” she said. “I was like, ‘I can’t get up.’ I felt like Urkel.”

In September, Dunst and Plemons spoke to The New York Times about their relationship, which began when they met on the set of “Fargo” in 2016. They started dating the following year, with Plemons saying, “I knew that she would be in my life for a long time.”

“You know when you work together you sometimes think, ‘Oh, it’s because of that, that you are developing feelings.’ It was a year later that we got together,” Dunst told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on “Live With Kelly and Ryan” in September 2017, according to People.

The couple got engaged in January 2017, and in 2018 Ennis was born. In August 2019, Plemons gave an emotional speech during Dunst’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

“Aside from the brilliant actor you are, I’ve also had the even greater pleasure of getting to know you as a person outside of work,” he said, as reported by Good Morning America. “Seeing the kind of mother, wife, daughter, sister, friend and cohort you are is why I and all of your friends and everyone else are here today and why we all love you. It’s for the incredibly generous and amazing person that you are.”

Congrats to this family on such great news!

