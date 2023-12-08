Kodak Black arrested after being found asleep in car with cocaine

South Florida rapper Kodak Black has been arrested again after he was found asleep in a Bentley with cocaine in his possession, police said.

The 26-year-old Fort Lauderdale resident, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was taken into custody early Thursday in Plantation, Florida.

According to a Plantation police report, Black was sleeping in the driver's seat of a Bentley that was parked with its taillights on along the 600 block of Northwest 47th Terrace.

The arresting officer noted a "strong odor of burnt cannabis emitting from the vehicle." The officer also observed a Styrofoam cup with an odor of alcohol on it in the door handle.

According to the report, the officer claimed to see "white powder falling from [Black's] person" and believed Black "was trying to discard illegal narcotics." The officer also noticed Black's "mouth was full of white powder."

Black was arrested on charges of cocaine possession, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, violation of probation and improperly stopping, standing or parking.

SEE MORE: Why is there a cocaine boom?

This is the second time Black has been arrested in Broward County this year and the third since July 2022.

After Black's July 2022 arrest on charges of trafficking in oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, he was required to take drug tests as part of his pretrial release program.

However, Black has failed to show up for multiple drug tests, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office, which issued two separate warrants for his arrest, court records show.

In February, a judge ordered Black to spend 30 days in a drug treatment program after he failed a drug test. An attorney for Black said it was possible the laboratory mixed up the urine sample because of a star-struck employee.

Black most recently didn't show up for a scheduled drug test in June, prompting a warrant for his arrest. Black later turned himself in and was released on bond.

In January 2020, then-President Donald Trump commuted a three-year federal prison sentence the rapper had for falsifying documents used to buy weapons. Black had served about half his sentence.

Black has made plenty of headlines through the years for his various arrests and run-ins with the law, but not all of the headlines have been bad.

Just last year, he paid the rent for 28 families facing eviction in West Palm Beach.

This story was originally published by Peter Burke at Scripps News West Palm Beach.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com