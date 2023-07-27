This concealer matches my skin tone perfectly

Watch Now
It can be hard to find a concealer that seamlessly matches your skin tone. While I love the low cost of drugstore varieties, you can’t test them before you buy them. This is why I oftentimes ended up buying too-light, too-muddy or too-yellow concealers.

That is, until I tried Kosas at a clean beauty store in Denver and the sales associate found a shade that matched my skin tone so perfectly, I could hardly believe my eyes. I had just had a facial and when she held the mirror up to my face, it didn’t look like I was wearing any concealer at all. My under eyes just looked happy, bright — awake! Her secret weapon: Kosas Revealer Concealer ($30) in Tone 01N.

The creamy, medium-coverage concealer not only provides on-the-spot help, but also works to create better skin over time. This is because it’s jam-packed with complexion-improving goodness like botanicals, peptides and hyaluronic acid. Its buildable coverage won’t become cakey or crepe-like. Another perk: it works well on blemishes too, cutting the redness like nothing else.

Because I loved the eye concealer so much, I decided to spring for the Kosas Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation SPF 25 in shade Very Light Neutral 110 ($42). Again, it was another near-perfect match, and the foundation is just as amazing as its counterpart. It’s not too dewy but not too dry; it just creates a smooth texture and an even skin tone. One pump is all you need for this mostly natural product that says it’s vegan and cruelty-free.

Another thing about Kosas is that they let you try products at home by purchasing a sample pack that provides site credit for future purchases. So even if you can’t get to sample it at a beauty store like Aillea or Sephora, you can still get that picture-perfect match.

The older I get, the more I care about keeping my complexion looking smooth and fresh. I can personally attest that these products (Kosas Revealer Concealer and Kosas Revealer Foundation) have helped play a major part in improving my skin tone, and the concealer rubs into my skin so well, it’s almost as if it melts underneath my fingertips as I apply it. I’ve had both of these products for over a year.

Some mornings after applying concealer and a little mascara, I just swipe on lip gloss and call it a day. I don’t even feel the need to wear foundation daily anymore. Chef’s kiss!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.

