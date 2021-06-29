Krispy Kreme Has 4 Patriotic Doughnuts For 4th Of July

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Fourth of July will be here in just a few days, and that means it’s time to plan your backyard barbecue menu. This year, you don’t have to wait until dinner to start your Independence Day celebrations, however, as Krispy Kreme is kicking off the festivities with themed breakfast treats.

Now through Sunday, July 4, Krispy Kreme’s menu will feature four new patriotic doughnuts: Freedom Ring Doughnut, White Iced Patriotic Sprinkles Doughnut, Strawberry Shortcake Doughnut and Eagle Doughnut. The four doughnuts, which include two glazed and two filled, are decorated in different patriotic themes.

First up, the Freedom Ring doughnut and White Iced Patriotic Sprinkles doughnut are both glazed. The Freedom Ring doughnut is decorated with icing stripes and sprinkles to resemble a flag. The Patriotic Sprinkles doughnut is dipped in white icing and topped with colored sprinkles.

The filled doughnuts include Strawberry Shortcake, which is filled with strawberry Kreme, dipped in red icing, sprinkled with gold stars and topped with a Kreme dollop and shortbread crumbles. The Patriotic Eagle doughnut is filled with Cookies & Kreme filling, dipped in blue icing, decorated with red and white stripes and topped with a patriotic eagle sugar piece.

Krispy Kreme

If you’re entertaining overnight guests for the holiday or simply feeding a crowd, you can grab a Patriotic Dozen, which consists of three each of the Freedom Rings, Patriotic Eagles, Strawberry Shortcakes and Patriotic Sprinkled Rings. Krispy Kreme is also offering a special 20-count box of Fourth of July mini flag doughnuts if you’re wanting some smaller treats.

Now through July 4, you can also get a free original glazed dozen with the purchase of any dozen doughnuts — either the new Fourth of July doughnuts or simply whichever ones are your favorite.

Krispy Kreme

Looking for more Fourth of July deals? Applebee’s is offering up two different patriotic cocktails for just $5 now through the end of July. The new $5 Star-Spangled Sips come in a Mucho glass, with the Boom Berry Daiquiri blended with ice and the Blue Bahama Mama served on the rocks.

The bright red Boom Berry Daiquiri is frozen with strawberry and lime flavors blended with Captain Morgan rum. If you prefer your drinks over ice, the Blue Bahama Mama is a salute to a traditional Bahama Mama with Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Malibu Coconut Rum, blue curacao and a blend of passion fruit, pineapple, cherry and lime. It is then topped with lemon-lime soda and garnished with gummy rings.

Applebee's

Will you be heading to Krispy Kreme for some Fourth of July doughnuts this weekend?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.