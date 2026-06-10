M&M's launches new flavor exclusive to one grocery chain

M&M lovers are gearing up for a new flavor — but it might not be for everyone.

Banana nut bread M&Ms are hitting store shelves, and for now, Kroger stores are the only place selling them.

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The company says the outside is banana-flavored milk chocolate, while the inside is the same as a peanut M&M. The company added that the candies could be used as a special ingredient to spice up cookie and cupcake recipes.

While special flavors aren't always available in stores, M&M produces special flavors that can be purchased as speciality stores and its website. Among the special flavors are lemon meringue pie and peanut butter cinnamon roll.