Lacey Chabert Signs Multi-Picture Agreement With Hallmark’s Media Division

Hallmark screen darling Lacey Chabert has deepened her commitment to its networks with her recent signing of a multi-picture Crown Media deal.

The new agreement means that Chabert has committed to two years of starring in and working on the production and development of Hallmark movies and shows.

Chabert is perhaps best known for her early acting days in “Party of Five” from 1994-2000 and her classic role in “Mean Girls” from 2004. But since 2010, she has appeared in dozens of Hallmark movies and played an amateur sleuth on “The Crossword Mysteries” TV show, the latter of which she also produces. She recently starred in, developed and produced “The Wedding Veil” trilogy for Hallmark, which got high ratings for the network among women over 18.

That trilogy’s completion was marked in a Twitter post from the network last month.

“My experience at Hallmark, a home to me for over ten years now, has been wonderful and it’s beyond rewarding to create characters and develop stories that resonate so strongly with viewers,” Chabert said in a statement. “I’m also incredibly grateful to Crown’s programming team for supporting me as a producer and empowering me to develop and star in projects that bring my passion and creative vision to life. I am so excited for what’s next and to continue connecting with Hallmark’s audience.”

On Instagram, she also noted that making Hallmark movies “has brought such joy to my life.”

Hallmark is just as excited to be committing further to Chabert.

“Lacey’s warmth, talent, relatability, and creative sensibilities have endeared her to millions of Hallmark viewers for more than ten years, making her one of our most in-demand stars,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, executive vice president of programming at Crown Media Family Networks in a statement.

Daly commended Chabert for being great in front of and behind the camera.

“She inherently understands and embodies what our networks are all about — the transformational power of love and making people feel good — and we look forward to continuing our work with her to create heartfelt, compelling stories that will entertain, inspire, and touch our audience,” Daly said.

Crown Media runs the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Hallmark Drama, subscription on-demand streaming service Hallmark Movies Now, and Hallmark Publishing.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.