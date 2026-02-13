Elevate your Valentine’s Day with homemade chocolate-covered strawberries

Valentine’s Day just isn’t the same without chocolate-covered strawberries.
Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise, PA-C, shows you how to make them like a pro at home. From melting the chocolate just right to getting that smooth, glossy finish, she walks you through each simple step.
Chocolate Covered Strawberries
Ingredients
- 12-16 strawberries cleaned and dried thoroughly
- 1 cup dark chocolate chips
- 2 tsp coconut oil
Instructions:
- Wash the strawberries and gently pat them completely dry. If you can let them air dry for 2-3 hours, that would be ideal.
- Leave the green stems on for easy dipping.
- Place chocolate chips and coconut oil in a double boiler.
- Heat on low heat until only a few chunks of chocolate remain.
- Remove from the heat and continue to stir, mixing in the rest of the chocolate until it melts.
- Hold each strawberry by the stem (or use a fork) to dip it into the melted chocolate, swirling to coat evenly.
- Let excess chocolate drip back into the pot.
- If desired, sprinkle with crushed nuts, dust with cocoa powder, or other topping before the chocolate sets.
- Place the dipped strawberries on a silicone baking mat or parchment-lined baking sheet.
- Let the chocolate set at room temperature for 10–15 minutes, or refrigerate 5–10 minutes for a faster setting.
- Arrange the chocolate-covered strawberries on a plate or platter.
- Serve immediately if possible