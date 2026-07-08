Krispy Kreme, Girl Scouts team up for cookie-inspired doughnuts

Just in time for summer, Krispy Kreme and the Girl Scouts are teaming up for a sweet treat.

The doughnut chain will offer three new flavors inspired by Girl Scout cookies: Thin Mints, Lemon-Ups and Coconut Caramel.

The Thin Mints doughnut is a glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing, topped with Thin Mints cookie crumbles and dark chocolate chips, and drizzled with mint green icing.

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The Lemon-Ups doughnut is an unglazed shell doughnut filled with Lemon Kreme filling, dipped in lemon-flavored icing and finished with a lemon-inspired design.

The Coconut Caramel doughnut is an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and topped with coconut and caramel.

The doughnuts will be available for a limited time at Krispy Kreme stores and select retail locations.

“Girl Scout Cookie flavors are iconic for a reason,” Krispy Kreme Chief Brand and Product Officer Alison Holder said. “Reimagining them as doughnuts is a fun way to bring those familiar favorites to fans in a completely new and truly irresistible way.”

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