Taco Bell boosts beverage game with nationwide launch of 'Refrescas'

Taco Bell is making some additions to its menu in the beverage category. Called "Refrescas," the new lineup includes six drink options and will be available nationwide. According to a news release from the fast-food chain, the decision came after the success of limited-time tests.

The drinks will offer options with freeze-dried fruit pieces, two flavors mixed with Rockstar Energy drinks, and a frozen flavor.

“We’re seeing today that people, especially younger consumers, are reaching for refreshing drinks as part of their lifestyle, whether it’s for energy or a sweet treat throughout the day,” said Liz Matthews, Taco Bell’s global chief food innovation officer. “So, we’re making big investments to become the ultimate beverage stop where our fans can expect to see the same bold, unexpected creativity in their cups as they do on their plates.”

Taco Bell also said it is expanding its Live Mas Cafe concept by 30 locations. The beverage-focused locations will add spots across Southern California and Texas by this fall. These cafes will be located within existing Taco Bell restaurants, the company said.

Taco Bell said expertly trained “Bellristas” will handcraft specialty drinks as part of the elevated in-restaurant atmosphere.