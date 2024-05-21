This rare pineapple costs nearly $400 — and it's already sold out in the US

Food prices can vary widely across the U.S., but a recent study found that families in California spend roughly $300 each week on groceries — more than anywhere else in the country. Now, a single fruit being sold in The Golden State can cost more than an entire cart full of food.

Earlier this month, Fresh Del Monte Produce unveiled its latest pineapple innovation: the Rubyglow pineapple. But it was only available for purchase at one place in the U.S. for the exorbitant price of $395.99 — and it sold out.

Fresh Del Monte Produce. A Rubyglow Pineapple from Fresh Del Monte Produce.

Melissa's Produce in Southern California prides itself on being the "largest distributor of specialty produce in the United States," according to the business' website, and described the Rubyglow pineapple as a "rare gem" that is the "pinnacle of luxury fruit." But due to the limited availability, Melissa's has reportedly already sold all of the 50 Rubyglow pineapples it had in stock, with most going to high-end restaurants in California and Las Vegas.

Grown in Costa Rica, Del Monte said its Rubyglow pineapples take nearly two years to grow and feature a red outer skin, bright yellow flesh, and a sweet taste similar to that of the company's other pineapples. However, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh said only a limited number are being made available this year, with many going to Chinese markets where wealthy consumers value high-end, novelty food items.

"Our scientists continue to elevate the bar by creating new pineapple varieties, with varied tastes and colors, that cater to more and more consumers worldwide," Abu-Ghazaleh said in a statement. "We believe that the Rubyglow pineapple is the perfect product to build our market presence in China."

Meanwhile, if you are one of those novelty food connoisseurs hoping to get your hands on this rare, exotic fruit — and you're willing to shell out the cash — Melissa's Produce has created a waitlist on its website that will notify customers when the Rubyglows are back in stock.