Santa has left the North Pole. Track where he is right now

Santa has officially begun his journey around the world.

His big red sleigh, pulled by nine magical reindeer, is covering millions of miles as he delivers gifts to boys and girls everywhere.

"We see him dropping presents, but the sleigh remains full, which is another part of his magic," said Gen. Gregory Guillot, commander of the North American Aerospace Defense Command, which is once again tracking the jolly old man’s flight, letting you see when he is getting closer to your home.

"We have some great aircraft and radar systems that can track him, but there's no way we can move at the speed he does," said Gen. Gregory Guillot, commander of NORAD and U.S. Northern Command. "And we can't quite explain how he gets all over the world, but he does. We're able to see it happen."

You can also call 1-877-HI-NORAD to ask live operators about Santa’s location. The hotline is open from 4 a.m. to midnight Mountain Time.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of NORAD’s beloved tradition of tracking Santa’s Christmas Eve journey.