School bus driver wins $5 million lottery prize, then calls his mom and goes back to work

A school bus driver in the Washington area won $5 million off a Maryland Lottery scratcher ticket, called his mom, then went about his workday.

According to the Maryland Lottery, Maurice Williams was heading to work when he stopped by a Hyattsville 7-Eleven on Sheriff Road to cash in a $50 prize he previously won on the same game. He used those winnings to purchase another lottery ticket and sat in his car to play.

Maryland Lottery said Williams didn't realize he had become a multi-millionaire at first.

“I didn’t notice I had a matching number at first, until I scanned it,” he said. “It’s crazy because the matching number was 59 and I just turned 59 the other day.”

“I just sat there stuck, I mean, I couldn’t believe it,” he added. “I had to get my head straight.”

Williams called his mother about the great news, who helped him to calm down his excitement. After telling her the good news, he put the ticket away and went about his workday, Maryland Lottery said.

He said his mom is now destined for a new house.

This story was originally published by Ryan Dickstein with the Scripps News Group station in Baltimore.