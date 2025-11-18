This Medicare tweak may save you $11 per month, but you’ll still pay more next year

The Trump administration announced that millions of Medicare Part B recipients should expect their premiums to rise about 9% in 2026.

According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the standard monthly premium will increase from $185 in 2025 to $202.90 in 2026. The agency said the rate would have been about $11 more per month if not for actions involving skin substitutes.

The $202.90 rate applies to Medicare recipients with annual incomes of $109,000 or less for individuals, or $218,000 or less for couples.

CMS also announced that the annual deductible for all Medicare Part B beneficiaries will be $283 in 2026, up $26 from $257 in 2025.

There are an estimated 63 million Americans enrolled in Medicare Part B, which serves as general medical insurance for older Americans. It covers doctor visits, preventive care, medical equipment and outpatient services.

Medicare Part B provides coverage beyond Medicare Part A, which is generally referred to as hospital insurance. Part A covers the cost of inpatient care.

Medicare Part A is funded mostly by payroll taxes, and most recipients don’t pay a premium if they have paid Medicare taxes for at least 10 years.

CMS said Medicare Part A deductibles will increase about 3.6% in 2026.

