Ben's Original recalls rice products for potentially containing small stones

Ben's Original is recalling a limited number of rice products that may contain small stones that could cause injury if consumed.

The recall affects three specific products from the brand: Whole Grain Brown Ready Rice, Long Grain White Ready Rice, and Long Grain and Wild Ready Rice. All recalled products have best-by dates for August 2026.

The recalled rice products were sold at HEB, Target, United Markets, Amazon, and Piggly Wiggly stores in various states.

The company said the products may contain small, naturally occurring stones from the rice farm. If consumed, the stones could pose a risk of oral or digestive tract injury.

However, no illnesses or injuries have been reported in connection with the recalled products, the company said.

Consumers who purchased the affected products should contact Ben's Original Customer Care to initiate a return.

