Ford recalls more than 200,000 vehicles over malfunctioning rearview camera

Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than 200,000 vehicles because a software defect can cause the rearview camera to fail, increasing the risk of a crash and injury.

Ford told U.S. highway safety regulators that the camera can either display a blank image or that the image may remain on the display after the driver finishes backing up, causing a distraction.

Dealerships will eventually update the camera software free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by July 28.

Ford’s number for this recall is 25S72 and owners may call Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration vehicle safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-888-275-9171), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

The recall covers 200,061 vehicles, including the following makes and models:

Ford:

Bronco Sport, model years 2021-2024

EcoSport, model years 2020-2021

Edge, model years 2019-2020

Escape, model years 2020-2022

Expedition, model years 2020-2021

Explorer, model years 2020-2024

F-150, model years 2019-2020

F-250 SD, model years 2020-2022

Fusion, model years 2019-2020

Maverick, model years 2022-2024

Mustang, model years 2019-2023

Ranger, model years 2019-2023

Transit, model years 2020-2023

Transit Connect, model years 2018-2022

Lincoln:

Aviator, model years 2020-2023

Continental, model years 2019-2020

Corsair, model years 2020-2022

MK2, model years 2019-2020

Nautilus, model years 2019-2020

Navigator, model years 2020-2021

