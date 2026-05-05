Frozen pizzas, pork rinds recalled over possible salmonella contamination

Federal food safety officials have issued a health alert for numerous products that may be contaminated with Salmonella.

The products include frozen pizzas and pork rinds that were sold nationwide.

USDA

USDA

The issue was discovered after the FDA informed the Food Safety and Inspection Service that multiple facilities had received ingredients made with dry milk powder that was already under recall.

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These products, which include Great Value pizzas, should be thrown away or returned to where they were purchased.

Salmonella can cause diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. Symptoms may appear hours or days after infection, and generally resolve without the need for medical treatment within a week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Those at higher risk of serious illness from Salmonella include people over 65 or under 12 months of age.

Federal officials say no adverse effects from consuming the products have been reported.